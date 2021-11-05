Tata Memorial Hospital Recruitment: Apply for assistant prof, nurse other posts

The application process to fill vacancies of assistant professor, junior engineer, nurse and other posts at the Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre began on November 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Tata Memorial Hospital at tmc.gov.in on or before November 29.

Tata Memorial Hospital recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 126 vacancies out of which 12 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor, 1 vacancy is each for the post of Assistant radiologist ‘D’, Head Information Technology, Officer-In-Charge (Dispensary), Junior Engineer ( Electrical), Scientific Assistant C ( Nuclear Medicine), Technician C (C.S.S.D). 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Officer ‘SB’( Biomedical, 4 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Nursing Superintendent, 5 vacancies are for Nurse ‘C’, 24 vacancies are for Nurse ‘B’, 73 vacancies are for Nurse ‘A’

Tata Memorial Hospital recruitment application fee: Candidats have to pay ₹300 as application fee. SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.

Note: For Inquiry: Candidates may email to hbchpunjab.hrd@tmc.gov.in . No phone calls will be entertained.