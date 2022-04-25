Home / Education / Employment News / Telangana TS Police Recruitment 2022: TSLPRB notification for 16,614 posts out
  • TS Police notification 2022 for 16,614 posts has been released on tslprb.in. Check details here. 
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 06:19 PM IST
TSPSC Telangana Police Recruitment Notification 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released notifications for recruitment to 16,614 posts ranging from Constables to Sub Inspectors. 

Candidates can check their eligibility and other details by visiting the official website of the board, tslprb.in. 

The application process for these posts will begin on May 2, as informed by the authority.

Here are more details about the 16,164 TS Police posts: 

  1. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department: 414 vacancies
  2. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department: 66
  3. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5
  4.  Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 23
  5. Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 12
  6. Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 26
  7. Deputy Jailor (Men) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 8
  8. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department: 4,965
  9. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department: 4,423
  10. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 100
  11. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 5,010
  12. Constable in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 390
  13. Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 610
  14. Warder (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 136
  15. Warder (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 10
  16. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department: 22
  17. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department: 3
  18. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department: 8
  19. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department: 262
  20. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 21
  21. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 100
