THDC India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 Executive Trainee posts

THDC India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of THDC on thdc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till last week of April 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation.

Candidates are required to appear in the corresponding paper of UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) of June-2022 and CLAT 2022 to apply for the posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee - Human Resource: 5 Posts

Executive Trainee- Law: 5 Posts

Executive Trainee- Public Relations: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of marks obtained in order of merit in UGC-NETJune-2022 and CLAT 2022 examination score, followed by Group Discussion/ Personal Interview. Eligible candidates will have to appear for the corresponding paper/ subject of UGC-NET (June-2022), i.e. Subject Code 55 (for HR) as notified by UGC-NET -2022 and CLAT-2022 examination.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600/- for candidates belonging to general and OBC/EWS category. The SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates (THDCIL Employees) need not pay the Registration fee.

