THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineer Trainee posts till March 29

THDC India Limited has invited applications for Engineer Trainee (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics & Instrumentation posts. The applictaion process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at thdc.co.in. THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Application invited for Engineer Trainee posts

The candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)- 2023. Candidates shall be shortlisted based on the 2023 GATE score from among the candidates who apply against the advertisement for the Engineer Trainee (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics & Instrumentation) post in THDCIL.

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 100 Engineer Trainees (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics & Instrumentation posts.

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 30 years.

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹600 for candidates in the General/EWS/ OBC(NCL) category. There are no fees for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates.

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at thdc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Job Opportunities

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take print for future reference.