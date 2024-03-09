 THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineer Trainee posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineer Trainee posts till March 29

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineer Trainee posts till March 29

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Eligible candidates can apply at official site of THDC India Limited at thdc.co.in till March 29.

THDC India Limited has invited applications for Engineer Trainee (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics & Instrumentation posts. The applictaion process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at thdc.co.in.

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Application invited for Engineer Trainee posts
THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Application invited for Engineer Trainee posts

The candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)- 2023. Candidates shall be shortlisted based on the 2023 GATE score from among the candidates who apply against the advertisement for the Engineer Trainee (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics & Instrumentation) post in THDCIL.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to apply

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 100 Engineer Trainees (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics & Instrumentation posts.

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 30 years.

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is 600 for candidates in the General/EWS/ OBC(NCL) category. There are no fees for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates.

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at thdc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Job Opportunities

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On