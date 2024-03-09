THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineer Trainee posts till March 29
Eligible candidates can apply at official site of THDC India Limited at thdc.co.in till March 29.
THDC India Limited has invited applications for Engineer Trainee (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics & Instrumentation posts. The applictaion process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at thdc.co.in.
The candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)- 2023. Candidates shall be shortlisted based on the 2023 GATE score from among the candidates who apply against the advertisement for the Engineer Trainee (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics & Instrumentation) post in THDCIL.
Direct link to apply
THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 100 Engineer Trainees (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics & Instrumentation posts.
THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 30 years.
THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹600 for candidates in the General/EWS/ OBC(NCL) category. There are no fees for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates.
THDC India Limited Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at thdc.co.in
On the homepage, click on the Job Opportunities
Next, click on the Apply link
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the applictaion fee
Take print for future reference.