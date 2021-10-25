Home / Education / Employment News / The Asiatic Society, Kolkata invites applications for clerk, other posts
The Asiatic Society, Kolkata invites applications for clerk, other posts

  • The Asiatic Society, Kolkata has invited applications to fill vacancies in clerk, assistant librarian, binder, mender, and junior attendant posts.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 08:55 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Asiatic Society, Kolkata has invited applications to fill vacancies in clerk, assistant librarian, binder, mender, and junior attendant posts. The application forms are available on the official website, asiaticsocietykolkata.org. Candidates have to fill the application forms and send them to concerned authorities via post. The last date by which the application form should reach the Asiatic Society is November 30.

Job details

“Application Form duly completed in all respects along with attested copies of certificates in support of date of birth, educational qualification, experience, caste, etc should be sent to the General Secretary, The Asiatic Society, 1 Park Street, Kolkata -700016 by Speed post/Courier only,” the job notice reads.

The Asiatic Society, Kolkata recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Assistant Librarian (Group B, Non- Ministerial): 2 posts
  • Lower Division Clerk (Group C, Ministerial): 9 posts
  • Binder/Mender (Group C, Non- Ministerial): 1 post
  • Junior Attendant (Group C, Ministerial): 5 posts

“All the posts carry DA and other allowances as admissible to a Central Government employee posted in Kolkata other than Pay in Pay Matrix,” the job notice reads.

 

