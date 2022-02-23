TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Notification released for 5529 vacancies

TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Tamil Naidu Public Service Commission (TNPSC ) on Wednesday released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Interview Posts / Non-Interview Posts) (Group-II Services /Group-IIA Services). There are 116 vacancies for posts for which selection will be done in three stages (prelims, mains and interview). There are 5413 vacancies for which selection will be done in two stages (Prelims and mains). The details regarding these vacancies can be checked from the detailed notification at www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can register online for these vacancies till March 23, 2022 by visiting the official website of TNPSC. The preliminary examination will be held on May 21 between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

The minimum age required for applying for all posts (except Probation Officer in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services) is 18 years. The maximum age limit for all candidates (other than those belonging to to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCMs) and BCMs] is 32 years.

There is no age limit for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyars), Scheduled Tribes, Most Backward Classes / Denotified Communities, Backward Classes (OBCMs), Backward Classes (Muslims) and Destitute Widows of all categories. (No Maximum age limit shall mean that the applicants should not have completed 60 years of age either on the date of notification or at the time of selection / appointment to the post.)

The educational qualification for different posts should be checked in the detailed notification given below. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

The one time registration fee is ₹150 for applicants who have not already registered in One Time Online Registration System and whose validity period of 5 years has exempted. The Preliminary Examination Fee is Rupees 100.

