TNPSC CESSE 2023: Last date today to apply for 1083 posts at tnpsc.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will close down the registration process for TNPSC CESSE 2023 on March 4, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination 2023 can apply online through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The registration process was started on February 3, 2023 and will end today. This recruitment drive will fill up 1083 posts in the organisation.

TNPSC CESSE 2023: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on Notification link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get TNPSC CESSE 2023 apply online link.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application correction window will open on March 9 and will close on March 11, 2023. The Paper I and Paper II examination will be conducted on May 27, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNPSC.