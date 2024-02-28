TNPSC group 4 recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 6,244 vacancies

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close today, February 28, the online application window for the group 4 recruitment examination. Eligible and interested candidates can apply up to 11:59 pm on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below. TNPSC group 4 recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

As per the exam notification, candidates who apply by the above-mentioned deadline can edit their application forms between March 4 and 6.

The examination is scheduled to be held on June 9 in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

In the examination, there will be a single paper, containing questions which will be of SSCL or Class 10 level of difficulty.

The paper will be divided into two sections – part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test will have 100 questions for 150 marks and the second part will be on General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks.

To apply for this recruitment process, candidates should be between 18 years to 32 years old as on July 1, 2024. This is for posts other than Village Administrative Officer, Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving Licence, Forest Watcher, and Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth).

For these posts, candidates should be between 21-32 years old as on July 1, 2024.

Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the commission.