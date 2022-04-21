TNUSRB SI exam date 2022 announced at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, check schedule here

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the tentative schedule of the written examination for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector (SI) on tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The written exam for SI ((Taluk & AR) posts will be conducted on June 25 and 26, 2022. Here is the detailed schedule:

TNUSRB SI exam date 2022:

June 25

From 10 am to 11:40 am: Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Open and Departmental Candidates)

From 3 pm to 5:30 pm: Main Written Examination (Open Candidates)

June 26

From 10 am to 1 pm: Main Written Examination (Departmental Candidates)

Selection Process

The selection process for these posts include the written exam followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Endurance Test (ET) and Viva- Voce.

The Tamil Language Eligibility Test will be of objective type questions. Candidates will need to answer 100 questions for 100 marks.

A minimum of 40% marks in Tamil Language Eligibility test is mandatory to be eligible for the next level. However, this part will not be considered for preparation of the provisional selection list.

The main written will have two parts – Part A: General Knowledge and Part B: Logical Analysis, Numerical Analysis, Psychology Test, Communication Skills, Information Handling Ability. The total marks is 70. Candidates should secure a minimum of 25 marks to qualify.

The Provisional Select List will be prepared based on the total marks obtained in the Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva-Voce and Special marks subject to communal reservation and total vacancies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON