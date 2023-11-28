Tripura State Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 156 vacancies

Tripura State Co-operative Bank Limited (TSC Bank) will close online registrations for Assistant Manager, Cash cum General Clerk and Multi Tasking Staff posts today, November 28. Eligible candidates can apply for these 156 vacancies on the official website, tscbank.nic.in. TSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 156 vacancies at Tripura State Co-operative Bank

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will administer the recruitment examination of Tripura State Co-operative Bank.

Direct link to apply

Vacancy details:

Assistant Manager: 50 vacancies

Cash cum General Clerk: 78 vacancies

Multi Tasking Staff: 28 vacancies

How to apply for TSC Bank Recruitment 2023

Go to the official website of TSC Bank, tscbank.nic.in.

Open the apply online link under news and updates.

Register, login and proceed to fill the form.

Enter details, upload documents, make payment.

Submit the form. Save a copy for later uses.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online exam, followed by interviews. The written exam will be i English.

The application fee is ₹1000 for unreserved and ₹850 for SC/ST category candidates.

For more details, check the notice.