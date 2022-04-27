Tripura TRB Recruitment: Apply for 200 Special Educator posts from today

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022: The application process for recruitment to 200 Special Educator posts in Tripura will begin from Wednesday, April 27. The Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB) Tripura will begin the application process at 4 pm and it will end at 4 pm on May 5.

Candidates can submit their applications on trb.tripura.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is to fill 200 Special Educator vacancies in Tripura, of which 104 vacancies are for the unreserved, 34 for SC and 62 for ST category candidates.

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is ₹300 and SC, ST and PH candidates will have to pay ₹200 as application fee.

Eligibility criteria for these posts include 50% marks in Graduation or Postgraduation with BEd (Special Education) degree or equivalent from a RCI recognised institutions. Knowledge or Bengali or Kokborok is desirable.

Relaxation of up to 5% in qualifying exam marks will be given to candidates who belong to SC, ST and PH categories.

The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years as on April 11. However, relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit will be applicable in the case of SC, ST and PH category candidates.

For more information, candidates can check syllabus, prospectus and exam notification published on trb.tripura.gov.in.

