TS Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17291 posts on tslprb.in, direct link here

  • TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana Police recruitment 2022 registration for 17,291 posts has started on tslprb.in.
Published on May 02, 2022 09:47 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB has started the application process for 17,291 posts in various departments of Telangana Police. Live Updates.

Candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of TSLPRB – tslprb.in. The application deadline is May 20. 

TS Police Recruitment 2022 Direct Link

Application for TS Police recruitment is a two step process. Candidates need to first register themselves on the TSLPRB portal and proceed to fill the application forms after that. Here are the steps to follow:

How to apply for TS Police recruitment 2022

  1. Go to tslprb.in. 
  2. On the top right corner of the site, click on the link to apply online. 
  3. First register and get the login credentials. 
  4. Now, login and fill the application form.
  5. Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit. 
  6. Take a printout of the final page for future reference. 

Here are more details about the vacancies: 

Police Department (15422 Vacancies)

Special Protection Force Department (402 Vacancies)

Disaster Response & Fire Services Department (636 Vacancies)

Prisons & Correctional Services Department (154 Vacancies)

Transport Department (63 Vacancies)

Prohibition & Excise Department (614 Vacancies)

Total vacancies notified: 17291.

 

