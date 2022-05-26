TS Police Recruitment: Last date to apply for 17,000+ posts on tslprb.in

TS Police Recruitment: The application process for recruitment to over 17,000 posts in various departments of Telangana Police will end on May 26. Candidates can apply for these posts on tslprb.in. The window will remain open till 10 pm.

The recruitment drive to fill up 17,291 vacancies announced earlier and for 225 vacancies of ‘Driver Operator’ in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department announced recently.

Earlier the last date for submission of applications was May 20.

Candidates in the OC and BC categories with local status, as well as the general category, will have to pay the fee of ₹800. SC and ST candidates from Telangana have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

Vacancy Details

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 15644 Posts

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 554 Posts

SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383 Posts

SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB: 33 Posts

Transport Constable: 63 Posts

Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts

TS Police recruitment: How to apply

Visit official website of the board, tslprb.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ button and then register.

After registration, login and fill the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Take a print out of the form for the future reference.