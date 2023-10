Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited, TSPGCL has invited applications for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TSGENCO at tsgenco.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 339 posts in the organization. TSPGCL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023: Apply for 339 posts at tsgenco.co.in

The last date to apply is till October 29, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: October 7, 2023

Closing date of application: October 29, 2023

Correction window: November 1 to November 2, 2023

Date of examination: December 3, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and age limit

Candidates should posses a Bachelors Degree in engineering from a recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act, or a State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission/AICTE. The age limit should be between 18 years to 44 years.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹400/-. The applicants have to pay an amount of Rs.300/- towards “Examination Fee”. However, the applicants belonging to SC/ST/BC/EWS and Physically Challenged categories are exempted from payment of “Examination Fee”. Mere exemption from payment of examination fees does not confer any right on the candidate to treat them as belonging to SC/ST/BC/EWS and PH Categories.

