TSPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 53 DAO posts from August 17

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II under the control of Director of Works Accounts in the state of Telangana. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in when the application window opens.

The application window will open from August 17, 2022. The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 6, 2022 upto 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 53 vacancies for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) grade-II.

Educational qualifications

Candidates must possess Bachelor’s Degree of a recognized University in India or any equivalent qualifications.

Age limit

The candidates should be in the age group 18 to 44 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Application fee

The application processing fee is ₹200 for all the candidates and the examination fee is ₹120. All unemployees are exempted from paying the examination fee.

Selection process

The Selection of Candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

Qualifying percentage

The qualifying marks for selection of the candidates belonging to: OC, Sports men & EWS is 40%, for BCs it is 35%, for SCs, STs and PH it is 30%.

Written examination

The Examination will be objective type and is likely to be held in the Month of December 2022.

The Commission reserves the right to conduct the Examination either through computer based recruitment test (CBRT) or offline OMR based examination of objective type.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON