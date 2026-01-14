UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 173 posts at uco.bank.in, direct link to register here
UCO Bank will recruit for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the direct link given here.
UCO Bank has invited applications for Generalist and Specialist Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at uco.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 173 posts in the organisation.
The registration process commenced on January 13 and will end on February 2, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection will be done through Online Written Examination and/or Screening and/or Group Discussion and/or Interview or any other selection process as decided by the Bank.
Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in online written examination and/or Group Discussion and/or Interview or interview only.
Application Fee
The application fee or intimation charges is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and ₹800/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.
