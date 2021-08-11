UKPSC FRO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 posts of Forest Range Officer
- UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts of Forest Officer, check details here
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for the 40 posts of Forest Range Officer( FRO ) The application process begins on August 11 and the last date to apply is August 31. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website at https://ukpsc.gov.in/ and apply.
UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 to 42 years.
UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Application fee: The application fee for the Unreserved category is ₹176. The application fee for the SC/ST candidates is ₹86. Check details in the notification.
UKPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of UKPSC at https://ukpsc.gov.in/
On the homepage click on the click on the recruitment tab
Click on the link that reads Advertisement regarding Forest Officer Exam-2021, Advertisement and Online Application (10-08-2021)
Register yourself
Fill in all the required details
Upload photo and signature
Pay the application fee
Print the application form
Note: For any quarry regarding the online application form candidates can email on the following email address ukpschelpline@gmail.com