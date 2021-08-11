UKPSC FRO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 posts of Forest Range Officer

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for the 40 posts of Forest Range Officer( FRO ) The application process begins on August 11 and the last date to apply is August 31. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website at https://ukpsc.gov.in/ and apply.

UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 to 42 years.

UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Application fee: The application fee for the Unreserved category is ₹176. The application fee for the SC/ST candidates is ₹86. Check details in the notification.

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of UKPSC at https://ukpsc.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the click on the recruitment tab

Click on the link that reads Advertisement regarding Forest Officer Exam-2021, Advertisement and Online Application (10-08-2021)

Register yourself

Fill in all the required details

Upload photo and signature

Pay the application fee

Print the application form

Note: For any quarry regarding the online application form candidates can email on the following email address ukpschelpline@gmail.com