News / Education / Employment News / UKPSC JE Exam 2023: Last date today to apply for 1097 posts at psc.uk.gov.in, link here

UKPSC JE Exam 2023: Last date today to apply for 1097 posts at psc.uk.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2023 03:46 PM IST

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC will close the registration process for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2023 on November 3, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the post can do it through the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

The correction window will open on November 10 and will close on November 19, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1097 posts in the organization.

UKPSC JE Exam 2023: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the posts by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.
  • Click on UKPSC JE Exam 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for the general/OBC/EWS category is 172.30 and the application fees for SC/ST category is 82.30 and 22.30 for PwD category. The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.

Friday, November 03, 2023
