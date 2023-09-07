UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 137 posts begins tomorrow at psc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has invited applications for RO/ARO posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. The registration process will begin on September 8 and will close on September 29, 2023. UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 137 posts begins tomorrow

This recruitment drive will fill up 137 posts in the organization. To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official notice also reads, “Interested / eligible candidates should carefully observe all the conditions / instructions mentioned in the detailed advertisement circulated on the Commission's website psc.uk.gov.in before applying online for the posts in question. For resolution of problems arising while applying online, candidates can email ukpschelpline@gmail.com.” For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKPSC.

