UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply for 894 posts on sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UKSSSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Forest Guard posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 24, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 894 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application August 24, 2021 Closing date of application October 7, 2021 Last date for payment of application fees October 9, 2021 Tentative date for PET/ Written exam December 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed class 12 or intermediate pass or equivalent from any recognized board of education. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 28 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees for general and other backward classes is ₹300/- and for SC/ST and other categories the application fees is ₹150/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKSSSC.

Detailed Notification Here