 UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Scaler posts from March 18, notification here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Scaler posts from March 18, notification here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 16, 2024 05:20 PM IST

UKSSSC invites applications for 200 Scaler positions at Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications for Scaler positions at the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation. The application process will commence on March 18, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 8. Candidates can edit their applications from April 12 to April 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: 200 Scaler positions open at Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation
UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: 200 Scaler positions open at Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 Scaler positions at the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 and 28 years.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates from the general and OBC categories have to pay 300 as an application fee. SC/ST/EWS/PwBD category candidates must pay 150. Orphan candidates are exempted from the application fee payment.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents, pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take the print for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Scaler posts from March 18, notification here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On