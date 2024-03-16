UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Scaler posts from March 18, notification here

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications for Scaler positions at the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation. The application process will commence on March 18, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 8. Candidates can edit their applications from April 12 to April 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in. UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: 200 Scaler positions open at Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 Scaler positions at the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 and 28 years.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates from the general and OBC categories have to pay ₹300 as an application fee. SC/ST/EWS/PwBD category candidates must pay ₹150. Orphan candidates are exempted from the application fee payment.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents, pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take the print for future reference.