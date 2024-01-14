UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration date postponed for 85 Advocate posts, notice here

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has postponed the registration process for UP Higher Judicial Service 2023. Candidates can check the official notification through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in. UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration date postponed for 85 Advocate posts

As per the official notice, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023 examination registration process has been postponed and will now begin on February 15 and end on March 31, 2024.

The eligibility criteria involves and advocate candidate must be a person not already in the service of the Union or of State and has been for not less than seven years an advocate having continuous practice and only such advocates shall be permitted to appear in the examination process who have been engaged independently for conducting not less than 30 cases for UR category and 24 cases for SC, ST and OBC in the preceding three years, from the year of publication of advertisement for recruitment, before any Court.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 35 years to 45 years as on 01.01.2024.

The examination fees is ₹1400/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates, ₹1200/- for SC/ ST category, ₹750/- for PwD category of General/ OBC/ EWS category, ₹500/- for PwD category for SC/ ST category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad High Court.

Official Notice Here