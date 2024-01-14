close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration date postponed for 85 Advocate posts, notice here

UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration date postponed for 85 Advocate posts, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 14, 2024 01:21 PM IST

UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 registration date has been postponed. Check notice here.

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has postponed the registration process for UP Higher Judicial Service 2023. Candidates can check the official notification through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration date postponed for 85 Advocate posts
UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration date postponed for 85 Advocate posts

As per the official notice, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023 examination registration process has been postponed and will now begin on February 15 and end on March 31, 2024.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The eligibility criteria involves and advocate candidate must be a person not already in the service of the Union or of State and has been for not less than seven years an advocate having continuous practice and only such advocates shall be permitted to appear in the examination process who have been engaged independently for conducting not less than 30 cases for UR category and 24 cases for SC, ST and OBC in the preceding three years, from the year of publication of advertisement for recruitment, before any Court.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 35 years to 45 years as on 01.01.2024.

The examination fees is 1400/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates, 1200/- for SC/ ST category, 750/- for PwD category of General/ OBC/ EWS category, 500/- for PwD category for SC/ ST category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad High Court.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On