High Court of Judicature at Allahabad will begin UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 registration on February 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023 can do it through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in. UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration for 83 posts begins today

The registration process begins today and will end on April 30, 2024, instead of March 31, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 83 posts of Advocates in the organisation.

UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

Press UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 link available on the page.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is ₹1400/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates, ₹1200/- for SC/ ST category, ₹750/- for PwD category of General/ OBC/ EWS category, ₹500/- for PwD category for SC/ ST category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad High Court.

