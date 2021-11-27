UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI posts released, download link here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has released UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI posts. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

The computer-based test will be conducted on December 4 and 5, 2021 in the state at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted at 13 exam centres in the state in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, as per the official notice. The mock test link will be activated 10 days prior to the date of commencement of the exam.

Direct link to download admit card

UP Police Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1329 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on June 1, 2021 and ended on July 22, 2021.