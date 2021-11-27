Home / Education / Employment News / UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI posts released, download link here
employment news

UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI posts released, download link here

UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI posts has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI posts released, download link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI posts released, download link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has released UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI posts. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in. 

The computer-based test will be conducted on December 4 and 5, 2021 in the state at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted at 13 exam centres in the state in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, as per the official notice. The mock test link will be activated 10 days prior to the date of commencement of the exam. 

Direct link to download admit card 

UP Police Admit Card 2021: How to download 

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.
  • Click on UP Police Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1329 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on June 1, 2021 and ended on July 22, 2021. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri up police uppbpb.gov.in + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out