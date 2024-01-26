 UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2024: Registration ends on Jan 28 - Hindustan Times
Education / Employment News / UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2024: Registration for 930 posts ends on January 28

UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2024: Registration for 930 posts ends on January 28

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 26, 2024 03:22 PM IST

UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2024 registration ends on January 28, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB will close the registration process for Computer Operator posts on January 28, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2024: Registration ends on Jan 28
UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2024: Registration ends on Jan 28

The correction window will remain open till January 30, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 930 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or intermediate examination with Physics and Mathematics subjects from a recognised Board are eligible to apply for the examination. Candidates should also have passed "O" label examination in Computer from the Department of Electronics Accredited in Computer and Communication (DOEACC) OR Diploma in Computer Engineering, Information Technology or Electronics Engineering from the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh or any qualification recognised as equivalent by the Government.

Direct link to apply for UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2024

UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
  • Click on UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 400/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.

