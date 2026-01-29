UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration ends tomorrow for 32679 posts, direct link to apply here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB will close the registration process for Constable posts on January 30, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of UPPBPB at upprbp.in.

Vacancy Details 1. Constable Civil Police (Male/Female): 10469 posts

2. Constable PAC/Armed Police (Male): 15131 posts

3. Constable Special Security Force (Male): 1341 posts

4. Lady Constable for Women Battalion: 2282 posts

5. Constable Mounted Police (Male): 71 posts

6. Jail Warder (Male): 3279 posts

7. Jail Warder (Female): 106 posts

Application Fee The application fee is ₹500/- for General / EWS / OBC candidates and ₹400/- for SC / ST candidates. The payment of fee should be through online mode.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at upprbp.in.

2. Click on UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 link available on home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.