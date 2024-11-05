UP Police Constable results 2024: Anticipation grows, here's what candidates are saying on social media

‘When will the results be out?’, probably this is one of the most common questions that candidates of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exams 2024 are asking on social media at the moment, even as UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed earlier last month to make all preparations for the declaration of the results by end of October. UP Police constable results 2024 live updates UP Police Constable results 2024: Candidates irked as state government delays yet to announce results (Photo by Mushtaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

The CMO in a tweet dated October 4, stated, “Prepare to release the result of Police Constable Recruitment Exam by the end of this month. The recruitment process for vacant posts should be accelerated, the purity of the examinations must be ensured as all cost: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

Notably, the recruitment examination, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, has been hitting headlines ever since it was cancelled initially in February this year. The state government had on February 24 called for the cancellation of the exam following reports of question paper leakage.

As many as 178 FIRs in 41 districts of UP were registered in connection with the question paper leak. Besides, at least 400 people including the two masterminds of the paper leak, Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri were arrested from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The government later directed to conduct the exam again within six months with stricter enforcement of precautionary measures. The re-examination for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables was then conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024.

Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the Constable recruitment examination in Uttar Pradesh.

While the board released the final answer key on November 2, candidates are now anguished as the results are yet to be released. Most took to social media to express their resentment. Here is what candidates are saying...

Varun Chaudhary, wrote on his X handle that the recruitment board is quick to take note of fake notices but has no information on results so far…

Another user, Tanish Sharma, reposted the CMO tweet and asked when would the results be out…

Vikash Khokhar, another user, appealed the recruitment board to declare result of UP police constable immediately as candidates were are eagerly waiting.

Another user, Pankaj Verma said that the results may be released by the third-week of November.

Worth mentioning here, the recruitment board had recently clarified that all the incorrect questions in the final answer key have been cancelled and the marks will be given to every candidate as per the directives of the Allahabad high court issued in the writ petition filed by Pawan Kumar Agrahari versus UP Public Service Commission.

Notably, about 25 questions were found incorrect out of 1500 questions, 150 questions in each set of paper, in 10 different sets of question papers used for 10 shifts of examination spread across in two shifts of five days.

Meanwhile, candidates who qualify in the written exam will proceed for physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification (DV), details of which will be shared on the official website of the board.