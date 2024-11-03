UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Scores, cut-offs soon, final answer key out
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the Constable recruitment exam results soon. On Saturday, the board released the final answer key for all exam days and shifts, and the result will be declared next at uppbpb.gov.in. ...Read More
This year, around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the Constable recruitment examination in Uttar Pradesh, which was held in two phases. The first phase of the test took place on August 23, 24, 25 and the second phase was on August 30, 31.
Direct Link to check the final answer key
Along with the result, the board will announce category-wise cut-off marks, number of qualified candidates and some other details.
Candidates who pass the written exam will be called for physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification, details of which will be shared later.
Steps to check UP Police Constable result 2024
Go to the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in.
Open the results tab given on the home page.
Open the Constable recruitment exam result link.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check your result.
Provisional answer keys of the exam were released in phases. The last date to raise objections against the answer key of the last exam day was September 19.
Check live updates on UP Police Constable result below.
