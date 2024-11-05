Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024 releasing on November 6 at bseh.org.in, exam on November 17

The Board of School Education, Haryana, will release the Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024 on November 6, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme examination can download the admit card through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. The admit card link will also be available at scertharyana.gov.in. Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024 releasing on November 6, exam on November 17 (Unsplash)

The Haryana NMMSS examination will be held on November 17, 2024. The exam will comprise two parts- Part 1 is the Mental Ability Test, and Part 2 is the Scholastic Ability test. Part I will comprise 90 questions carrying one mark each from reasoning, analysis, and synthesis. Part 2 will carry 90 questions from Science, Mathematics and Social Science.

Candidates can download the admit card by entering their Aadhar number and date of birth. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board will provide the facility of a scribe to blind/ disabled candidates who are unable to write on their own, and whose disability has been certified as 40 per cent or more in the medical certificate issued by the Chief Medical Officer. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.