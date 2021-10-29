UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Registration for 115 AE, JE posts to begin on Nov 12

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPCL on upenergy.in. The registration process will begin on November 12 and will end on December 2, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 115 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application November 12, 2021 Closing Date of application December 2, 2021 Last date to submit application fees December 4, 2021 Tentative date for computer based test Second week of January 2022

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer: 71 Posts

Assistant Engineer: 44 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification for JE and Detailed Notification for AE available here

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of computer based test and personal interview. The select list shall be prepared on the basis of the combined marks obtained in the CBT and interview. The selected candidates will have to undergo a training programme, for a period as decided by UPPCL.

Application Fees

Candidates of general category and candidates of other states will have to pay ₹1180/- as application fees, SC category candidates will have to pay ₹826/- as application fees and PH category candidates will have to pay ₹12/- as application fees.