Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will close the registration process or UPPSC ESE 2024 on January 17, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination – 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC ESE 2024: Last date to apply today for 604 posts, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

The correction window is opened and will close on January 24, 2025.

Coal India MT Recruitment 2025: Apply for 434 Management Trainee posts at coalindia.in, direct link here

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 01, 2024 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1984 and not later than July 01, 2003. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPPSC ESE 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on candidates registration link and a new page will open.

Now click on UPPSC ESE 2024 direct link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for Unreserved/Economically Weaker Sections/other Backward classes is ₹125/-, for SC/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹65/- and Persons with disabilities, the application fee is ₹25/-.

Unlocking six figures: A fresher’s path to top investment banking jobs

The selection process is comprised of a preliminary examination, a main examination, and aninterview. Only such candidates will be admitted to the Main Examination who are declared successful in Preliminary Examination. Only such candidates will be called for interview who are declared successful on the basis of the Main Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.