UPPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam application begins at uppsc.up.nic.in

Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:44 PM IST

UPPSC commenced the application process for UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begin the application process for UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022. The application process will end on January 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 303 vacancies of Civil Judge.

UPPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 22 years.

UPPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 125 for Unreserved/EWS/OBC category. For SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman the application fee is 65.

Direct link to apply

UPPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-5/E-1/2022, U.P. JUDICIAL SERVICE CIVIL JUDGE (JUNIOR DIVISION) EXAMINATION-2022”

Fill the application form

Pay the fee and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future.

Notification here

