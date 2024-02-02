Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPPSC PCS Exam 2024 on February 2, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 220 posts in the organisation. UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Last date to apply for 220 posts today, link here

The registration process was started on January 1, 2024. The last date for correction/ modification in submitted online application is till February 9, 2024. T

To apply for Combined State /Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2024 candidates must possess Bachelors Degree of any recognised University upto the last date for receipt of application. Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 01, 2024.

Direct link to apply for UPPSC PCS Exam 2024

UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on notification/advertisement link available on the home page.

A new page will open where UPPSC PCS Exam 2024 link will be available.

Check the link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹125/- for UR/ EWS/ OBC category, ₹65/- for SC/ ST and Ex-servicemen category, ₹25/- for PWD category. The fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.