UPPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 Staff Nurse Ayurved posts till Oct 4

HT Education Desk
Sep 05, 2023

UPPSC invites applications for the Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male/Female) Exam 2023. Apply at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male/Female) Examination 2023. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Direct link to apply

UPPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies of staff nurses of which 48 vacancies are for the staff nurse male and 252 vacancies are for the staff nurse female in the Uttar Pradesh Ayush Department (Ayurved).

UPPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay a total of 125 as examination fees if they fall under the General/Economically Weaker Sections or another category of Backward Class. People with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) category candidates must pay a fee of 25 whereas Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe candidates, ex-servicemen, and candidates must pay an examination fee of 65.

UPPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years old.

Staff Nurse Ayurved Exam 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Ayurved Exam 2023 link

Registration yourself, and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

