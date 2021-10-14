UPSC CAPF written results 2021 declared, direct link to check result

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Central Armed Police Force examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2021 can check their results on the official website of UPSC CAPF at www.upsc.gov.in.

The written part of the CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2021 was held on August 8, 2021.Candidates who have qualified for the written examination of UPSC CAPF (ACs) are shortlisted for the PST/PET and Medical Standards tests.

The official notification of the UPSC reads,"On the basis of the result of written part of CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2021 held by UPSC on 08th August 2021, the candidates with the under-mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. The candidature of all the candidates whose Roll Numbers are shown in the list is Provisional, subject to their being found eligible in all respects”.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC CAPF(ACs) result

UPSC CAPF result 2021: How to Check the UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2021 Result

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CAPF written exam results released"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down to find your roll number.

Download the pdf and keep the hard copy for future reference