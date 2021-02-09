UPSC civil services prelim 2021 notification to be released tomorrow
- According to the UPSC annual calendar, the online registration for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 will continue till March 2, 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, on its official website.
According to the UPSC annual calendar, the online registration for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 will continue till March 2, 2021.
Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 online at upsc.gov.in.
The commission will conduct the Civil Service Preliminary Exam on June 27, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.
Candidates clearing the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be held on September 17, 2021.
The commission conducts the Civil Services Examination for the recruitment of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various other central services posts.
