UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2026: Registration begins for 394 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam I 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is December 30, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 394 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. National Defence Academy: 270 vacancies

2. Naval Academy: 24 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria (i) For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

(ii) For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy :—12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.