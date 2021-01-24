UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 249 vacancies for various posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Technical Officer, Assistant Director, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health), and various other posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 249 vacancies, out of which, 116 vacancies are for Data Processing Assistant, 80 for Assistant Public Prosecutor, 12 for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine), 7 each for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor(Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation), and Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio Therapy), 6 each for Junior Technical Officer, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine), and Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Urology), 5 for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health), 2 for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology), and 1 each for Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour), and Lecturer (Medical Social Work).

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹25by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

"No fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee," reads the official notice.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

