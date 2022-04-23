Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Asst Geophysicist & other posts
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Asst Geophysicist & other posts

UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Geophysicist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Asst Geophysicist &amp; other posts
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Asst Geophysicist & other posts
Published on Apr 23, 2022 09:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Geophysicist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 12, 2022 and the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till May 13, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 67 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Chemist: 22 Posts
  • Assistant Geophysicist: 40 Posts
  • Assistant Director: 1 Post
  • Senior Scientific Officer: 1 Post
  • Senior Lecturer: 1 Post
  • Sub Divisional Engineer: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out