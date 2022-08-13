UPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for the Deputy Director and other posts
- UPSC recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for Deputy Director and other posts.
Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Deputy Director and other posts. The deadline for the submission of application form is September 1. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:
Assistant Director (Regulations & Information), Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: 2 vacancies
Deputy Director of Flying Training, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: 4
Scientific Officer (Non Destructive) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution: 1 vacancy
Photographic Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence: 1 vacancy
Senior Photographic Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence: 1 vacancy
Junior Scientific Officer (Physics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1 vacancy
Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1 vacancy
Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting: 22 vacancies
Principal in Railway Degree College, Secunderabad, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 1 vacancy
Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology: 1vacancy
Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil), Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 2 vacancy
Application fee:
Candidates must pay a fee of ₹ 25 as application fee
There is no charge for candidates for SC/ST/PwBD/women. Male candidates from the Gen/OBC/EWS categories are not eligible for "fee exemptions" and must pay the entire prescribed amount.
