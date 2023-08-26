UPSC recruitment 2023: Application begins for Deputy Director, and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for various posts of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Professor and other posts. The application process commenced today, August 26 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Invites Online Applications for Deputy Director, Assistant Professor Posts; Apply by September 14

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiology): 09

Assistant Director Census Operations (Technical): 01

Deputy Director: 10

Assistant Professor (Botany): 01

Assistant Professor (Chemistry): 01

Assistant Professor (English): 03

Assistant Professor (Hindi): 01

Assistant Professor (History): 01

Assistant Professor (Mathematics): 01

Assistant Professor (Tamil): 01

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates must pay a fee of ₹25. There is no fee for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

