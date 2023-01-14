UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application begins for Scientist ‘B’ and other posts

Union Public Service Commission has begun the application process for Assistant Direct, Scientist ‘B’, Junior Translation Officer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is till February 2, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 111 vacancies in various departments. Candidates can check the detailed vacancies here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Here's the direct link to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the UPSC recruitment website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON