UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application begins for Scientist ‘B’ and other posts

Published on Jan 14, 2023 05:17 PM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 111 vacancies of Assistant Direct, Scientist ‘B’, Junior Translation Officer and other posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission has begun the application process for Assistant Direct, Scientist ‘B’, Junior Translation Officer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is till February 2, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 111 vacancies in various departments. Candidates can check the detailed vacancies here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Here's the direct link to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the UPSC recruitment website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

