UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 18 Assistant Public Prosecutor & other posts at upsc.gov.in

HT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 23, 2023

UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Public Prosecutor & other posts. Candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Public Prosecutor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is till October 12, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Dangerous Goods Inspector: 3 posts
  • Foreman (Chemical): 1 post
  • Foreman (Metallurgy): 1 post
  • Foreman (Textile): 2 posts
  • Deputy Assistant Director (Forensic Science): 1 post
  • Deputy Assistant Director (Lecturer): 1 post
  • Assistant Public Prosecutor: 7 posts
  • Unani Physician: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be made through recruitment test followed by interview. In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.

Application Fees

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Saturday, September 23, 2023
