UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 46 Assistant Director and other posts at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 28, 2023 12:48 PM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply is till November 16, 2023. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till November 17, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Specialist Grade III: 7 posts
  • Assistant Director: 39 posts
  • Professor: 1 post
  • Senior Lecturer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be made through recruitment test followed by interview. In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.

Application Fees

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

