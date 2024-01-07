UPSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 283 Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak posts till Jan 8
UPSSSC to end application process for Draftsman posts tomorrow, January 8.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) will end the applictaion process for Draftsman (Nakshanavish and Manchitrak) posts tomorrow, January 8. Candidates can apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 283 Draftsman (Nakshanavish and Manchitrak) vacancies.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates must pay ₹25 ad applictaion fee.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years.
UPSSSC Draftsman posts 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Draftsman (Nakshanavish and Manchitrak) Mains Examination (PET- 2022)/10”
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents
Download the form and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and vacancy details on the notification given below: