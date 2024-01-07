UPSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 283 Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak posts till Jan 8

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) will end the applictaion process for Draftsman (Nakshanavish and Manchitrak) posts tomorrow, January 8. Candidates can apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC to close application process for Draftsman posts tomorrow

UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 283 Draftsman (Nakshanavish and Manchitrak) vacancies.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates must pay ₹25 ad applictaion fee.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years.

UPSSSC Draftsman posts 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Draftsman (Nakshanavish and Manchitrak) Mains Examination (PET- 2022)/10”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and vacancy details on the notification given below: