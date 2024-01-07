close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UPSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 283 Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak posts till Jan 8

UPSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 283 Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak posts till Jan 8

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 07, 2024 06:54 PM IST

UPSSSC to end application process for Draftsman posts tomorrow, January 8.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) will end the applictaion process for Draftsman (Nakshanavish and Manchitrak) posts tomorrow, January 8. Candidates can apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC to close application process for Draftsman posts tomorrow
UPSSSC to close application process for Draftsman posts tomorrow

UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 283 Draftsman (Nakshanavish and Manchitrak) vacancies.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates must pay 25 ad applictaion fee.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years.

Direct link here

UPSSSC Draftsman posts 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Draftsman (Nakshanavish and Manchitrak) Mains Examination (PET- 2022)/10”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and vacancy details on the notification given below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out