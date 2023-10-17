UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 277 posts at upsssc.gov.in, link here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has started the registration process for Stenographer posts on October 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 277 posts(UPSSSC)

This recruitment drive will fill up 277 posts of Stenographer in the organisation. The last date to apply is till November 6, 2023. Candidates will be able to pay the application fee and edit their application from November 6 to November 15, 2023.

As per the official notice, candidates who have appeared for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022 and have been issued a scorecard can apply for the Stenographer Main examination. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: How to register

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on candidate’s registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will find UPSSSC Stenographer 2023 application link.

Click on the link and register yourself.

After registration, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹25 for unreserved, other backward classes and for SC/ST category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.

