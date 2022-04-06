UPTET Result 2021 LIVE: UPTET 2021 results, answer keys dates out, how to check
- The UPTET result 2021 date and time has been confirmed by officials. Candidates who took the UPTET 2021 exam can check their results on the official website, updeled.gov.in.
UPTET 2021 was held on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, of whom 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, had registered for the UPTET-2021.
UPTET 2021 was held on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, of whom 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, had registered for the UPTET-2021.
A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 percent) took the test for the primary level and 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) candidates appeared for the upper primary level.
Following a paper leak, the UPTET-2021 exam was cancelled on November 28, 2021 and rescheduled for January 23, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 06, 2022 03:18 PM IST
UPTET result 2021: Paper leak
UPTET 2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak and the exam was re-held on January 23.
Notably, UPTET was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Apr 06, 2022 03:05 PM IST
UPTET result 2022 delayed due to state elections
According to a government order, the final answer key of UPTET was to be declared on February 23, 2022 and the result was to be declared on February 25. However, it has been delayed due to the assembly elections in the state.
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:57 PM IST
UP TET 2021 in numbers
Total candidates registered: 21,65,179
Primary: 12,91,627
Upper primary: 8,73,552
Attendance
Primary: 10,73,302 (83.09%)
Upper primary: 7,48,810 (85.72%)
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:52 PM IST
Where to check UPTET final answer key
The final answer key of UPTET 2021 will be published tomorrow. Candidates can login to updeled.gov.in to download it.
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:45 PM IST
How to check UP TET 2021 result
Go to the official website, updeled.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the UPTET 2021 scorecards link.
Enter your login credentials.
UPTET 2022 results will be displayed. Download it and take the print out.
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:35 PM IST
UPTET result date: What official said
“The go ahead from the state government has been received. Now based on the report of subject experts, the revised answer key of UPTET-2021 will be declared on April 7 and the result based on it will be declared on April 8,” said Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, Secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi.
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:29 PM IST
UPTET 2021 results: Where to check
Candidates can check UPTET result 2021 on the official website, updeled.gov.in.
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:28 PM IST
UPTET 2021 final answer key
The final answer key of UPTET 2021 will be released ahead of results, on April 7.
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:24 PM IST
UPTET results 2022 date announced
Result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 will be announced on April 8, officials said.
