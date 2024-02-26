UPUMS recruitment 2024: Apply for 535 Nursing Officer posts till March 14

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has invited applictaions for for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer. The applictaion process is underway and the dedline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.upums.ac.in. UPUMS Invites Applications for Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024, Deadline March 14

UPUMS recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies of Nursing Officer.

UPUMS recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age if 18 to 40 years.

UPUMS recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹2000 for Unreserved (UR) category and OBC/EWS candidates. For SC/ST candidates the applictaion fee is ₹1200.

UPUMS recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should posses B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or University recognized by Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council.

OR

Candidates should have B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or University recognized by Indian NursingCouncil/State Nursing Council. Candidates should be registered as Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council.

OR

Candidates should have Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council.

Candidates should be registered as Nurse & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

Candidates should have two years’ experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital (registered with competent district medical authority) after acquiring the educational qualification.

UPUMS recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at https://www.upums.ac.in/

On the homepage, clcik on the “Nursing Officer Recruitment - CBT- 2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill the application form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take orint out for the future reference.

Notification here