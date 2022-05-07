VMMC Safdarjang Hospital Recruitment: Apply for 23 Paramedical vacancies

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi has announced 23 vacancies of Group B and C Paramedical staff. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts offline.

The last date to apply is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement. The ad was published on May 6 on the Employment News paper.

Here are more information about the vacancies:

Radio Pharmacist: 1 post Bio-Medical Engineer: 2 posts Laboratory Technician for Radioisotopes: 2 Bio-Statistician: 2 Radiographer: 7 Projectionist: 1 Medical Photographer: 2 Sanitary Inspector: 2 Housekeeper: 1 Community-Based Rehabilitation Worker (Erstwhile Multi-Rehabilitation Worker): 1 Driver (Ordinary grade): 1 Urban Leprosy Worker: 1

For application form, fees and eligibility and more details, visit vmmc-sjh.nic.in.

Application forms, along with attached copies of testimonials are to be sent to the following address:

Medical Superintendent, Safdarjang Hospital, New Delhi - 110029 at Diary and Dispatch section of the hospital near Bank of Baroda.