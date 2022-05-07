VMMC Safdarjang Hospital Recruitment: Apply for 23 Paramedical vacancies
- Safdarjang Hospital Recruitment: The last date to apply is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement. The ad was published on May 6 on the Employment News paper.
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi has announced 23 vacancies of Group B and C Paramedical staff. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts offline.
The last date to apply is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement. The ad was published on May 6 on the Employment News paper.
Here are more information about the vacancies:
- Radio Pharmacist: 1 post
- Bio-Medical Engineer: 2 posts
- Laboratory Technician for Radioisotopes: 2
- Bio-Statistician: 2
- Radiographer: 7
- Projectionist: 1
- Medical Photographer: 2
- Sanitary Inspector: 2
- Housekeeper: 1
- Community-Based Rehabilitation Worker (Erstwhile Multi-Rehabilitation Worker): 1
- Driver (Ordinary grade): 1
- Urban Leprosy Worker: 1
For application form, fees and eligibility and more details, visit vmmc-sjh.nic.in.
Application forms, along with attached copies of testimonials are to be sent to the following address:
Medical Superintendent, Safdarjang Hospital, New Delhi - 110029 at Diary and Dispatch section of the hospital near Bank of Baroda.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics