WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 6114 staff nurse vacancies notified, apply from March 17
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before March 26, 2021.
The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released official notifications for the recruitment of Staff Nurse on its official website. The online registration process will begin on March 17, 2021.
Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before March 26, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6114 vacancies, out of which, 3974 vacancies are for GNM, 2083 for Basic B.Sc Nursing (Only for Female), and 108 for Post Basic B.Sc Nursing (Only for Female).
A candidate should have passed a General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council. Registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council. Knowledge of Bengali/Nepali- Spoken and written is essential.
"Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs. 160/- (Rupees one hundred & sixty) only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt. Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’," reads the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
